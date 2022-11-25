The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Adelaide Families Upset As David Jones Charges Kids To See Santa

Adelaide Families Upset As David Jones Charges Kids To See Santa

As if the cost of living wasn’t rising enough, David Jones in Adelaide is now charging for a Christmas tradition.

Kids used to be able to sit for free on Santa's lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas (or freak out and cry). But nothing is free in this world anymore, not even the Christmas spirit.

Pre-COVID, kids could sit on Santa's lap for no charge at the David Jones Central Plaza store. Back then, parents had the option of paying for professional photos, but now it’s mandatory.

The store requires families to book ahead and present proof of payment just to get in.

It’s the first time in 126 years that the Magic Cave has done this, making it harder to get into than Adelaide nightclubs.

Two 4x6 images will cost $24.95. There’s also a pricier option called “Santa’s Gift Pack”, priced at $49.95, which doesn’t sound like much of a gift.

No word yet whether they charge extra for crying, but with prices like these, it’s not just the kids tearing up.

Several locals have taken to social media accusing David Jones of being a “Grinch”.

It sounds like the store is acting more like Scrooge though… so we feel your pain Adelaide, but get your nasty Christmas character references right.

Wedding Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong After Boyfriend Drops Ring In Gulf of Mexico
NEXT STORY

Wedding Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong After Boyfriend Drops Ring In Gulf of Mexico

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wedding Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong After Boyfriend Drops Ring In Gulf of Mexico

Wedding Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong After Boyfriend Drops Ring In Gulf of Mexico

A husband-to-be has had to go swimming after the engagement ring he proposed with was dropped in the ocean.
The Iconic 'Bin Chicken' Has Figured Out How To Eat Poisonous Cane Toads

The Iconic 'Bin Chicken' Has Figured Out How To Eat Poisonous Cane Toads

The bin chicken, or the white ibis as it’s never called, is famous for its intrepid approach to scavenging food. And now, it seems that even poisonous cane toads aren’t safe from the long-beaked monsters.
Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

Do you know poppies could be so dangerous? Well, one Tassie farmer was shocked to discover she had accidentally grown prohibited poppies.
High School Leavers Are Calling Schoolies Overrated As They Take To Social Media To Complain

High School Leavers Are Calling Schoolies Overrated As They Take To Social Media To Complain

It’s supposed to be the celebration to end all celebrations for high school leavers.
Christmas Weather Forecast Warns Of Wet Christmas For East Coast, But The West Will Be Sweltering

Christmas Weather Forecast Warns Of Wet Christmas For East Coast, But The West Will Be Sweltering

The East Coast of Australia is set for a wet Christmas, while the western parts of the country are in for higher-than-average temperatures.