Adelaide Families Upset As David Jones Charges Kids To See Santa

Kids used to be able to sit for free on Santa's lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas (or freak out and cry). But nothing is free in this world anymore, not even the Christmas spirit.

Pre-COVID, kids could sit on Santa's lap for no charge at the David Jones Central Plaza store. Back then, parents had the option of paying for professional photos, but now it’s mandatory.

The store requires families to book ahead and present proof of payment just to get in.

It’s the first time in 126 years that the Magic Cave has done this, making it harder to get into than Adelaide nightclubs.

Two 4x6 images will cost $24.95. There’s also a pricier option called “Santa’s Gift Pack”, priced at $49.95, which doesn’t sound like much of a gift.

No word yet whether they charge extra for crying, but with prices like these, it’s not just the kids tearing up.

Several locals have taken to social media accusing David Jones of being a “Grinch”.

It sounds like the store is acting more like Scrooge though… so we feel your pain Adelaide, but get your nasty Christmas character references right.