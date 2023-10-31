The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed On His Backside To Win Eras Tour Tickets

Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed On His Backside To Win Eras Tour Tickets

One dad in Adelaide has shown love has no limits when it comes to Taylor Swift tickets.

Adelaide's Mix102.3's Ali Clarke Breakfast Show is currently running a 'Parent of the Era' competition, with parents competing to win tickets to see Taylor Swift for their kids.

The winner is the parent who shows their love and dedication to their superfan children in the most creative way possible.

Luke Porter has gone above and beyond by getting a tattoo of the singer and her new beau, NFL player Travis Kelce, on his backside.

And Luke has his wife Rachel to thank for the effort to win the competition, which includes flights, accommodation and two tickets to The Era Tour, for their 12-year-old daughter, Jemma.

"I thought I'd nominate my husband to get a tattoo of Taylor Swift on his bum. I asked him when he was half asleep, and he agreed!" Rachel told the show.

"So here we are. He is getting a tattoo now and it will always be a funny story for us to tell, especially if they break up!"

It'll take something special (or stupid) to beat this parent for those tickets!

Image: Instagram/@mixadelaide/Getty

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped
NEXT STORY

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

    Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

    For 86,000 welfare recipients, debt they’ve been told they owe has suddenly vanished.
    Hamas Release Video Of Three Israeli Hostages

    Hamas Release Video Of Three Israeli Hostages

    A video released by Hamas that shows three of the hostages seized by the Islamist movement on October 7 has been condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "cruel psychological propaganda".
    New Study Suggests Getting Angry Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

    New Study Suggests Getting Angry Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

    New research published by the American Psychological Association suggests that anger is a powerful motivator for people aiming to achieve challenging goals.
    New Survey Reveals More Than Half Of Parents Steal Their Kids Halloween Lollies

    New Survey Reveals More Than Half Of Parents Steal Their Kids Halloween Lollies

    Nearly 60% of parents surveyed admitted to sneaking lollies from their kids' Halloween haul after they'd gone to bed.
    KFC Announces One Lucky Couple Will Win A $80,000 KFC Wedding (Yep, You Read That Right)

    KFC Announces One Lucky Couple Will Win A $80,000 KFC Wedding (Yep, You Read That Right)

    If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Kentucky-Fried wedding, you’re in luck because KFC is bringing back their famous KFC Weddings.