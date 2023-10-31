Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed On His Backside To Win Eras Tour Tickets

Adelaide's Mix102.3's Ali Clarke Breakfast Show is currently running a 'Parent of the Era' competition, with parents competing to win tickets to see Taylor Swift for their kids.

The winner is the parent who shows their love and dedication to their superfan children in the most creative way possible.

Luke Porter has gone above and beyond by getting a tattoo of the singer and her new beau, NFL player Travis Kelce, on his backside.

And Luke has his wife Rachel to thank for the effort to win the competition, which includes flights, accommodation and two tickets to The Era Tour, for their 12-year-old daughter, Jemma.

"I thought I'd nominate my husband to get a tattoo of Taylor Swift on his bum. I asked him when he was half asleep, and he agreed!" Rachel told the show.

"So here we are. He is getting a tattoo now and it will always be a funny story for us to tell, especially if they break up!"

It'll take something special (or stupid) to beat this parent for those tickets!

Image: Instagram/@mixadelaide/Getty