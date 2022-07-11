Adding More Salt To Food Can Shave Years Off Your Life, Research Says

A study of more than 500,000 middle-aged Brits adding extra salt to their meals at the table is linked to an earlier death.

Researchers found that always adding salt to food knocks more than two years off life expectancy for men and one-and-a-half years for women.

The study excluded salt added during cooking, focusing specifically on salt added to the meal once prepared.

The study did not definitively rule out other factors, such as salt consumption is a proxy for a generally less healthy lifestyle.

“To my knowledge, our study is the first to assess the relationship between adding salt to foods and premature death.'' said Prof Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, who led the work.

“Even a modest reduction in sodium intake, by adding less or no salt to food at the table, is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when it is achieved in the general population.”

The findings were based on research involving more than 500,000 participants in the UK Biobank study, who were followed for an average of nine years.

When joining the study between 2006 and 2010, they were asked, via a touchscreen questionnaire, whether they added salt to their foods and how often they did so.