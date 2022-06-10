Addicted To TikTok? Don’t Worry; TikTok Has The Solution

Ever find yourself trapped in an endless TikTok scroll? As you flick through video after video of breakfast television show hosts attempting the latest dance craze, or a bear lazing in a pool, or dashcam footage of a car having a near miss, or that Lizzo song, or somebody is talking very seriously into the camera about a humanitarian crisis you’ve never heard of, or that damn Lizzo song again. You lose track of time. You’re not sure when you first opened the app or if you’ve ever known an existence where you weren’t staring at this screen. Don’t worry, TikTok is here to help.

Very soon, TikTok is going to allow you to set a time limit for how long you’re on the app. Other social media applications already allow you to set some boundaries for yourself, but now TikTok is bringing in the feature. That’s how long you’ve been watching videos for; even TikTok is like “I think you might need a break.”

Not only will the app now allow you to set a time limit for how long you can use it uninterrupted, but it will also give you updates on how much time you spend on TikTok every day. A number that is almost guaranteed to chill everybody to their core. The last thing you need to know is that you spent more time watching people you don’t know mime along to that one “you’re being sarcastic?” scene from Stranger Things than you spent talking to your family.

TikTok posted a blog explaining the decision with a whole bunch of corporate-speak: “At TikTok, we believe that our digital experiences should bring us joy, entertainment, connection and enrichment.” Which is definitely how they talk around the office. “That’s why we’re taking a number of steps today to help support our community’s digital wellbeing as they create and discover on TikTok.” Which is a sentence that sounds like it was written by AI.

So if you don’t have the self-control to just hurl your phone across the room whenever you feel like you’ve seen too much, get into your settings and set yourself some limits. And then try your hardest to not disable those settings the very first time it locks you out because you think there’s probably a fun video only five scrolls away.