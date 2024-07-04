Ad Featuring Rugby Stars In Lingerie Slammed By Former Olympians

Lingerie company Bluebella launched its #StrongIsBeautiful campaign, featuring rugby seven stars Ellie Boatman, Jasmine Joyce and Celia Quansah.

The ad features the three women posing and playing rugby while dressed in lingerie.

The company says the campaign is to show the “strong female form is not ‘feminine’”.

“The idea that strength and femininity are mutually exclusive is problematic even beyond sports, we seek to demonstrate that they can go hand in hand,” the company added on its website.

But the campaign has been met with backlash, with former tennis world number 1 Martina Navratilova saying it “feels really regressive and sexist to me”.

Ex-Olympian swimmer Sharron Davies called it an “utterly shameful campaign”.

“What the actual - this is an utterly shameful campaign, whose braindead idea was this?

“Oh yeah let’s get professional female sports women in porn underwear! Extremely regressive … stereotypes yet again.”

While long-distance runner Mara Yamauchi said the campaign will do the opposite that it’s intended to, and keep teenage girls away from sport if they are to be portrayed as “sex objects”.

“WT*F?! This is exploitative, demeaning, sexist, regressive rubbish,” she said.

“Of course the intended audience is men. Portraying women as sex objects will not encourage teenage girls into sport.”

