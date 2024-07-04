The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Ad Featuring Rugby Stars In Lingerie Slammed By Former Olympians

Ad Featuring Rugby Stars In Lingerie Slammed By Former Olympians

An advert featuring three of Team GB’s female rugby seven stars dressed in lingerie has been slammed as “sexist” by former Olympians.

Lingerie company Bluebella launched its #StrongIsBeautiful campaign, featuring rugby seven stars Ellie Boatman, Jasmine Joyce and Celia Quansah.

The ad features the three women posing and playing rugby while dressed in lingerie.

The company says the campaign is to show the “strong female form is not ‘feminine’”.

“The idea that strength and femininity are mutually exclusive is problematic even beyond sports, we seek to demonstrate that they can go hand in hand,” the company added on its website.

But the campaign has been met with backlash, with former tennis world number 1 Martina Navratilova saying it “feels really regressive and sexist to me”.

Ex-Olympian swimmer Sharron Davies called it an “utterly shameful campaign”.

“What the actual - this is an utterly shameful campaign, whose braindead idea was this?

“Oh yeah let’s get professional female sports women in porn underwear! Extremely regressive … stereotypes yet again.”

While long-distance runner Mara Yamauchi said the campaign will do the opposite that it’s intended to, and keep teenage girls away from sport if they are to be portrayed as “sex objects”.

“WT*F?! This is exploitative, demeaning, sexist, regressive rubbish,” she said.

“Of course the intended audience is men. Portraying women as sex objects will not encourage teenage girls into sport.”

Image: Instagram

President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election
NEXT STORY

President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

    President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

    A defiant US President Joe Biden has vowed to keep running for re-election, rejecting growing pressure from Democrats to withdraw after a disastrous debate performance raised questions about his fitness for office.
    Jason Mraz Begged Friends To Stop Voting For Him To Win TV Competition So He Could See His Cat

    Jason Mraz Begged Friends To Stop Voting For Him To Win TV Competition So He Could See His Cat

    Jason Mraz revealed that he asked his friends to stop voting for him on the US iteration of Dancing With the Stars so he could return home to his cat.
    Independent MP Calls For Soft Drink Tax And Crack Down On Advertising To Children

    Independent MP Calls For Soft Drink Tax And Crack Down On Advertising To Children

    Independent MP Dr Sophie Scamps is urging the government to bring in a tax on sugary drinks and limit the advertising of unhealthy food to children.
    Young People Have Become Sadder And Lonelier Since The Rise Of Social Media

    Young People Have Become Sadder And Lonelier Since The Rise Of Social Media

    Young Australians report worsening mental health since some of the most popular social media platforms entered their lives.
    Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

    Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

    Bolivian President Luis Arce has been accused of staging a “coup” in an effort to make himself more popular.