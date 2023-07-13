The Project

Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, has failed to reach an agreement with The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AKA: the studios), and now they’re striking too.

The midnight deadline came and went, and Hollywood actors and the big studios did not reach an agreement, and now they see only one choice.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing around 160,000 Hollywood actors, had been agitating the big studios for change with two main demands. 

Firstly, it wants higher residual payments when their work airs on streaming services.

Secondly, it wants assurances about the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Everyone from B-grade actors and A-List stars like Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk and Jennifer Lawrence are now walking off the job.

It comes at a precarious time for Hollywood, with the Writers Guild of America two months into its strike.

It’s a rare double strike, not seen there since 1960, and it pulls the red carpet from underneath the feet of local film and TV production.

