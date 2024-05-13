The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Actor Steve Buscemi Punched In Random Attack In New York

Actor Steve Buscemi Punched In Random Attack In New York

Actor Steve Buscemi has been punched in the face in a random attack in New York.

The 66-year-old star of Fargo and Boardwalk Empire was assaulted on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," according to a statement from his publicist. "He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi's representative confirmed on Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was Buscemi.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

With AAP.

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating
NEXT STORY

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has said that if harnessed correctly, AI-powered personas could be the future of dating.
    Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

    Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

    Millennials are sharing the ‘big purchases’ they think need to be done on a computer after one woman questioned why the generation is so trepidatious about shopping on their phone.
    Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

    Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

    Donald Trump has delivered a confusing speech at a rally in New Jersey, calling fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter “a wonderful man”.
    Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

    Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

    Luxury gym Equinox is offering a new program that will set fitness gurus back US$ 40,000 (AU$ 60,640).
    Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

    Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

    Taylor Swift fans are outraged after a photo has emerged of a baby lying on the floor of the star's Paris show.