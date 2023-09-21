Actor Stephen Fry Hospitalised After Falling Off London Stage

The 66-year-old was giving a speech at artificial intelligence and tech festival, CogX, when he fell two metres off the stage while exiting.

He sustained rib and leg injuries, according to The Sun.

“We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI,” a spokesperson of CogX Festival told The Sun.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery.

“We have opened our own inquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details.”

A source told MailOnline that it looked like it was “too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail.”

The source also said that Fry had to leave in a wheelchair.