Actor Sam Neill Gives Fans An Update After Revelation He Had Been Diagnosed With Stage-Three Blood Cancer

The actor, famous for his role in Jurassic Park, posted a video on Instagram, revealing he had been in remission for eight months.

He said, “I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work and I’m very happy to be going back to work.

“We start filming in seven days’ time. I’m doing a thing called Apples Never Fall [with] Anette Bening and a really wonderful cast. Here I am, and I wish the headline wasn’t that thing because the main thing is that I have written this book, it’s called Did I Ever Tell You This?. And it does mention cancer because that’s the sort of context in which I wrote it.

“But I didn’t really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn’t go to work. So that’s why I wrote the book, and I have to say there’s been great response to it. People seem to love it, which is great.

“I was very nervous, obviously, as a first-time author. Anyway, I think it’s fun. We subtitled it Movies, Life, Love and Other Catastrophes. So it gives you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone of the book is one of surprise. I never thought that I would have a career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen.

“But that’s kind of what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life, and that’s what the book is about. I hope you enjoy it. I enjoyed reading the audiobook the other day.

“I hadn’t looked at the book for quite a while, but I found it more entertaining than I expected. And I would look through the glass window at the audio engineer/producer, and he seemed to be cracking up a lot, so I take that as a good sign.

“So I hope you enjoy it, and let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine. OK!”

Neill’s diagnosis was reported by The Guardian, which revealed the opening chapter of his book said “The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up.”