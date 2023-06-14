The Project

Actor Miriam Margoyles Goes Nude In British Vogue And Says She “Wouldn’t Want To Be Straight For Anything”

Actor Miriam Margoyles has been featured on the cover of British Vogue for Pride Month, discussing her sexuality and saying she “wouldn’t want to be straight for anything”.

The 82-year-old Margoyles also features in a series of pictures in the magazine, with one showing a topless Margoyles covered with baked goods in homage to the Calendar Girls.

Speaking about her sexuality, Margoyles said she wouldn’t change it.

“I actually find lesbians a bit on the boring side, because they’re a bit heavy-handed about it all,” she said.

“I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge.

“We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

Margoyles did admit she regretted coming out to her parents, after her mother made her swear on the Torah to never sleep with another woman.

“It hurt them and I don’t want to hurt people,” she said.

The actor, whose career has spanned nearly 60 years, said starring in the Harry Potter series – which made her a household name to younger generations – “doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to them”.

“For me Harry Potter wasn’t important,” Margoyles said of her role as Professor Sprout.

“I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

Image: British Vogue/Tim Walker

