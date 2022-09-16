The Project

Actor Matt Smith Shares The Queen Loved To Watch 'The Crown' On A Huge Projector

The Crown and Doctor Who actor, Matt Smith, states he was told by palace staff Queen Elizabeth II loved to watch The Crown, however, Prince Philip certainly did not.

Actor Matt Smith spoke to The Today Show While promoting his latest show House of the Dragon, the 39-year-old actor was asked about his regal show in the wake of the monarch's death.

He told Today "I heard the Queen had watched it.

"And she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently."

Despite the Queen indulging in the juicy Netflix series once a week, Smith, who plays Prince Phillip, insisted that her husband didn't ever join her.

"I know that Philip definitely didn't," he added.

"My friend sat next to him at [a] dinner and asked. I think Philip asked my friend if he made The Crown. … [My friend said,]

'I can't resist. Have you watched The Crown?' [Philip] turned around and said, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

He definitely isn't portrayed in a favourable light in the historical drama, so it is understandable he is not a big fan.

Prince Harry also admitted to seeing several episodes of The Crown during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Duke of Sussex told the British talk show host: "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife [Meghan Markle] or myself because it's the difference between [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that." he said.

