The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Actor Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Four Men

Actor Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Four Men

Kevin Spacey has been cleared of sexual assault charges after a 12-hour jury deliberation. But with his record cleared, will we see him on screens again?

After a career-ending fall from grace, Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Spacey is now a free man after a London jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four men.

An emotional Kevin Spacey mouthed ‘thank you’ to the jury as he sobbed in the dock as the ‘not guilty’ verdict was delivered.

For the last month, the actor has strenuously fought nine charges, including seven counts of sexual assault brought by four men dating back to 2004.

The prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt due to a lack of physical evidence or eyewitness accounts.

Now Spacey faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a career unravelled at its peak.

His ‘House of Cards’ character was killed off in the wake of the 2017 allegations, and his scenes in ‘All The Money In The World’ were cut and sensationally reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Then, last October, a New York civil court sided with Spacey against one of his accusers, who claimed the actor made sexual advances when he was just 14.

Spacey last month flagged he will stage a comeback if he’s cleared, but will audiences want to see him back on their screens?

NSW Police Launch Taskforce After Yet Another Shooting On Sydney Streets
NEXT STORY

NSW Police Launch Taskforce After Yet Another Shooting On Sydney Streets

Advertisement

Related Articles

NSW Police Launch Taskforce After Yet Another Shooting On Sydney Streets

NSW Police Launch Taskforce After Yet Another Shooting On Sydney Streets

NSW Police have launched a taskforce following a string of shootings in Sydney.
Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

If you think music festivals are an absolute grub fest, you’d be right! But they’re probably even grubbier than you think.
Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

A mother on TikTok went viral after showing her son, who was born weighing more than 5.5 kg and sent home from the hospital wearing clothes for a three-month-old.
Researchers Find That Two Glasses Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Can Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

Researchers Find That Two Glasses Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Can Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

Researchers have discovered that a certain type of non-alcoholic wine can delay the signs of ageing.
Passenger Starts Impromptu Karaoke Sessions On A Flight And Other Fliers Were Less Than Impressed

Passenger Starts Impromptu Karaoke Sessions On A Flight And Other Fliers Were Less Than Impressed

Being stuck on a plane for hours is awful, but being stuck on a plane with a man serenading an unwilling but captive audience is even worse.