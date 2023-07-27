Actor Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Four Men

After a career-ending fall from grace, Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Spacey is now a free man after a London jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four men.

An emotional Kevin Spacey mouthed ‘thank you’ to the jury as he sobbed in the dock as the ‘not guilty’ verdict was delivered.

For the last month, the actor has strenuously fought nine charges, including seven counts of sexual assault brought by four men dating back to 2004.

The prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt due to a lack of physical evidence or eyewitness accounts.

Now Spacey faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a career unravelled at its peak.

His ‘House of Cards’ character was killed off in the wake of the 2017 allegations, and his scenes in ‘All The Money In The World’ were cut and sensationally reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Then, last October, a New York civil court sided with Spacey against one of his accusers, who claimed the actor made sexual advances when he was just 14.

Spacey last month flagged he will stage a comeback if he’s cleared, but will audiences want to see him back on their screens?