Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault In The U.K.

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of a person engaging in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Spacey was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a man in March, 2005 in London.

He has also been charged over an alleged incident with another man in London in August 2008, with one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred with a third man in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Spacey will face Westminster Court on Thursday after confirming he will "voluntarily" appear to fight the charges.

In a statement to Good Morning America, Spacey said he is confident he could prove his innocence.

"I very much appreciate the [Crown Prosecution's] statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial and innocent until proven otherwise," said Spacey in the statement.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

