Actor Judi Dench Says She’s Done With Acting As She ‘Can’t Even See’

The Oscar-winning actress is losing her sight to macular degeneration, which has grown so severe she can no longer drive or read scripts.

When asked if she planned acting work, she told a reporter at London's recent Chelsea Flower Show: "No, no, I can't even see!"

The Daily Mirror has reported her agent said there was nothing more to add to Dame Judi's comment when they were approached for clarification on her acting plans.

Her representative told the newspaper: "Judi has nothing more to add than all she mentioned to the journalist."

Dench’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2022’s ‘Spirited’.

Dame Judi is still busy with off-screen projects, and is still promoting her 2023 book,'Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent.

She is planning to appear at Cheltenham Book Fair and has three shows planned with raconteur Gyles Brandreth.

Near the end of 2022, Dame Judi said she was refusing to retire despite her eye condition.

She told Louis Theroux on the BBC's Louis Theroux Interviews show: "I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad.

"I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ''This is your line' ... I can do that."

