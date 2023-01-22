The Project

Actor Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke 30 Bones During Snowplough Incident

Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his snowplough accident, saying they will "grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens".

The actor, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on January 1 after he was accidentally run over by his own six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old thanked all those who have sent him messages of support as he shared a photo on Instagram of him receiving treatment while lying in a hospital bed.

He wrote: "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years...

"Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner has continued to share updates of his recovery process online and on Monday he posted a picture to his Instagram story showing a high wall of snow, with the top of a house and snow-tipped trees peeking out, writing: "Missing my happy place."

In a later post, he urged those living in the area to "be safe out there".

He has previously thanked staff at the intensive care unit where he was taken following the incident, for "beginning this journey".

The incident took place around the new year, near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno as it straddles the Nevada-California border in the US.

Immediately after the incident, Renner posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support, but saying he was "too messed up to type".

Scores of famous faces, including his Marvel co-stars, praised the actor for his bravery and sent well wishes in the aftermath.

