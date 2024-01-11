Actor James Marsden Shares Sweet Text From His Mum After He Lost At The Golden Globes

Marsden was nominated for best-supporting actor for his role in the mockumentary 'Jury Duty’.

And despite not winning the category, his mum Kathleen was overcome with pride for her son.

“My favourite moment of tonight was when they had your picture up with the other 5 nominees,” the message read.

“Just like I’ve seen all my lift of different nominee pics all together like that.

“And I kept saying to myself - my son is one of the 6 chosen, and there he is up there on the TV screen next to the other nominees.

“MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling.”

Marsden shared the message on his Instagram story with the simple caption, “My mum, I love you”.