Actor Hilary Swank Announces Birth Of Twins, Saying ‘It Wasn’t Easy’

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” she said in a post on Instagram.

The photo showed Swank cradling her new babies, a boy and a girl while looking at the sunset.

Swank, who married Philip Schneider in 2018, announced she was expecting in October 2022.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” she said on Good Morning America.

“My next thing is I’m gonna be a mum. And not just of one but of two.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it”.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner has not shared their names or their birthdates.

