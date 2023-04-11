The Project

Actor Hilary Swank Announces Birth Of Twins, Saying ‘It Wasn’t Easy’

Actor Hilary Swank has announced she’s given birth to twins, becoming a mother for the first time.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” she said in a post on Instagram.

The photo showed Swank cradling her new babies, a boy and a girl while looking at the sunset.

Swank, who married Philip Schneider in 2018, announced she was expecting in October 2022.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” she said on Good Morning America.

“My next thing is I’m gonna be a mum. And not just of one but of two.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it”.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner has not shared their names or their birthdates.

Image: Getty/ Hilary Swank Instagram

