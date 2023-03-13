Actor Bill Nighy Reveals Why He Brought A Sylvanian Family Bunny To The Oscars

The 73-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actor in the film ‘Living’; however, he lost to Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale’.

But what was more perplexing was that Nighy had brought a tiny guest with him.

‘Is there a reason Bill Nighy is carrying around a murdered (?) Sylvanian bunny?’, one Twitter user asked.

The actor explained that his granddaughter entrusted him to look after her bunny while she was very busy with more important things.

Nighy told Metro UK, “My granddaughter’s schedule intensified, and I was charged with rabbit-sitting responsibilities”.

“I wasn’t prepared to leave her unattended in a hotel room. The stakes are too high.”

“Where I go, she goes…”