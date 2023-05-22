The Project

Activists Turn Rome's Trevi Fountain Black In Protest Of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Activists have turned Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black in protest against fossil fuel companies receiving subsidies.

The group of seven protesters from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) entered the fountain holding banners that read, "We won't pay for fossil fuels".

They poured diluted charcoal into the water while chanting, "Our country is dying".

Onlookers filmed the group as police removed them from the fountain.

They, along with other climate activists, have been staging protests across the country, from spraying artwork to blocking major highways.

Ultima Generazione released a statement, linking the recent devastating floods in the northern regions of Italy to protests, and demanding the government stop subsidising fossil fuel companies.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the protests on Twitter.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he said.

Image: AAP

Advocates Call For More Training Around Dementia As Grandmother Who Was Tasered Receives End-Of-Life Care

    Clare Nowland, the 95-year-old grandmother tasered by police, is receiving end-of-life care.
    A growing number of Australians are facing financial strife after turning to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to weather the cost of living crunch.
    A Texas couple has split the opinions of many by taking to TikTok to announce that they've decided to charge their daughter rent because she won't be going to college.
    A scoop of the world’s most expensive ice cream will now set you back $10,000.
    She also made a really good movie, but people want to talk about her flip-flops.