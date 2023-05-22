Activists Turn Rome's Trevi Fountain Black In Protest Of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

The group of seven protesters from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) entered the fountain holding banners that read, "We won't pay for fossil fuels".

They poured diluted charcoal into the water while chanting, "Our country is dying".

Onlookers filmed the group as police removed them from the fountain.

They, along with other climate activists, have been staging protests across the country, from spraying artwork to blocking major highways.

Ultima Generazione released a statement, linking the recent devastating floods in the northern regions of Italy to protests, and demanding the government stop subsidising fossil fuel companies.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the protests on Twitter.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he said.

Image: AAP