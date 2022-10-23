Activists In Germany Throw Mash Potatoes At Monet Painting And Glue Their Hands To The Wall

Monet has become the latest artist to have their works at the centre of climate protests.

Members of a German environmental group threw mashed potatoes over one of his paintings in a Potsdam museum on Sunday.

It comes just nine days after Just Stop Oil emptied tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.

The protesters claim their stunts are designed to deliver a ‘wake-up call’ to the climate crisis.

“People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying,” one of the activists said in a video of the incident tweeted by Letzte Generation.

Many people question the relevancy of involving art in the protest, to which activists state:

“We are in a climate catastrophe, and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I’m afraid of? I’m afraid because science tells us that we won’t be able to feed our families in 2050,” the protester said.

“Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?”

“If it takes pelting a painting with mashed potato or tomato soup to remind society that the fossil course is killing us all, then we give you mashed potato on a painting,” another group member stated. Museum art pieces are covered with protective glass, with a museum spokesperson confirming the original artwork is undamaged.