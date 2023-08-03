ACT Prosecutor Purportedly Slammed Over Handling Of Lehrmann Case Leaked Report Alleges

Leaked reports in The Australian purporting to be findings of the Sofronoff inquiry, slamming ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, for failing to disclose an internal police document, to Bruce Lehrmann’s legal team.

Drumgold has been accused of treating the trial like “a poker game in which a prosecutor can hide the cards” by failing the “golden rule” of disclosure.

Political editor Sam Maiden explained “One of the most startling findings in the report is that if the defence had not gotten hold of The Moller Report and if indeed Mr Lehmann had been found guilty, it would have been a miscarriage of justice and grounds to overturn any finding that the supreme court made.”

The report also reveals vindication for former host of The Project, Lisa Wilkinson.

The findings suggest that Drumgold “did not at any time” warn against her Logies speech and “knowingly lied to the Chief Justice” about doing so.

His claims of notes of a meeting with Wilkinson have been described as “nothing more than a copy of an email”.

Bruce Lehrmann was never convicted and has always maintained his innocence, and is reportedly planning a multi-million dollar compensation claim against the ACT DPP.

Questions now remain over the future of Drumgold.

On leave since May, Drumgold refused to make a comment on Thursday.

In a statement to The Project, a spokeswoman for the ACT Government said “The ACT Government is disappointed that the Sofronoff Board of Inquiry Report has been released to select media outlets”.

“The Government has sought advice from the Board of Inquiry, which has confirmed it provided a copy to some media outlets under an embargo.”