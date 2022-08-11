The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

According To A Sleep Specialist, Showering Before Bed Helps You Sleep Better

According To A Sleep Specialist, Showering Before Bed Helps You Sleep Better

Struggling to doze off at night? According to sleep specialist and author, Olivia Arezzolo, there may be a few simple steps you can take to help improve your nighttime routine.

Many Aussies struggle with dozing off at night, or if you do manage to fall asleep, its staying asleep that can be the problem - particularly if you’re a parent to young children.

So much so, that only 45% of Australians are satisfied with their sleep and as few as 20% sleep through the night uninterrupted. That’s according to The Philips 2020 Global Sleep Survey. 

Sleeping less than seven hours every 24-hour cycle can lead to some poor health outcomes such as anxiety, depression, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and for some, weight gain. 

A survey conducted by The Body Shop revealed a third of Aussies are sleeping less than six hours a night – despite needing at least seven each night – with one in five anxious about the amount of sleep they are having.

So what can we do apart from taking a medication that will improve our sleep?

Sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo suggests the obvious - reduce caffeine and screentime before bed.

But coupled with those obvious tips, she suggests taking a long, warm shower before bed. 

According to Arezzolo, it promotes the release of melatonin - a hormone that helps with sleepy - when the water brings your body temperature down.

She recommends if possible, “integrating calming scents in your body wash, such as lavender and vetiver, as both reduce activity of the sympathetic nervous system, which can otherwise make you feel tense,” she said.

“Once you move back into the bedroom, creating a perfect sleep sanctuary with no screens, a spritz of these calming scents in a pillow spray and dabbing your pulse points with the oils too is a great place to start.”

She said once in bed it’s good to meditate or read a book for 20 minutes, leaving your phone on the other side of the room (if you have no self control to just ignore it!). 

The blue light from screens on our phones, TV’s and laptops interfere with your body’s ability to sleep. So try to leave them alone!

Of course, a good sleep routine really relies on a persons ability to have the time to execute it. So if lavender oil and meditation aren’t able to fit into your routine, maybe try switching your morning shower to a nightly shower at least.

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches
NEXT STORY

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

Advertisement

Related Articles

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

Researchers from the University of Jaén in Spain has discovered the key to get those right swipes.
Thin Brows Are In. All In Favour Say "Eye"

Thin Brows Are In. All In Favour Say "Eye"

In news that is sure to raise a few thicker eyebrows and appeal to the tweezer industry it looks like the skinny brow is making a comeback.
Smart Kitty Flap Blocks Cat From Brining In Prey

Smart Kitty Flap Blocks Cat From Brining In Prey

An entrepreneur developed a cat flap that locks if the feline is holding some prey.
Study Shows 82% Of Australians Experience One Form Of Interpersonal Violence In Sport As A Child

Study Shows 82% Of Australians Experience One Form Of Interpersonal Violence In Sport As A Child

A study conducted by Victoria University unearths some shocking numbers around children’s sport.
Scientists Claim These 8 Things Are What Causes Us To Age Quicker

Scientists Claim These 8 Things Are What Causes Us To Age Quicker

Ageing is a gift, but we don’t always want to “look” older. So here are the eight things that according to scientists age us faster than we’d like.