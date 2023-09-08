Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

But spare a thought for a Brisbane teacher who is currently in a legal battle after he accidentally sent a reply all message to all staff bemoaning management.

Stanislaw Kosiek taught science at Marist College Ashgrove in Brisbane and complained to the Fair Work Commission after he was stood down over an email where he apparently referred to management as “the big end of town” and for taking a trip to Bali while the school was dealing with the investigation.

A Federal Court judge has now ordered that the case proceed to trial.

The email, which Mr Kosiek intended only for the school’s Union representative, stated that he remembered when “serious breaches, glitches (and) minor problems were resolved calmly, professionally, and successfully”.

He then continued by writing, “Now, within the last 2 years the same long-term staff continue to (be) amazing! However, recently leadership in the IT area has been less than adequate.''

“Continuous leaning on past breaches for excuses for not getting current breaches … We have amazing IT staff, but recently the big end of town stop (sic) feeding at the pool tuck shop and live up to their $250,000 job”.

While under investigation from the school, he was approved to take sick leave instead of using long service leave and provided management with a medical certificate.

However upon returning from his trip to Bali, Mr Kosiek was sacked by management citing the reason being he travelled to Bali during a “period of alleged unfitness”.

While we don’t know how this is going to pan out for Mr Kosiek and Marist College, we do know for certain we would have loved to be in the group chats the day that first email went out.