The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

Anyone who has worked within a team knows how embarrassing it can be to accidentally Reply All.

But spare a thought for a Brisbane teacher who is currently in a legal battle after he accidentally sent a reply all message to all staff bemoaning management.

Stanislaw Kosiek taught science at Marist College Ashgrove in Brisbane and complained to the Fair Work Commission after he was stood down over an email where he apparently referred to management as “the big end of town” and for taking a trip to Bali while the school was dealing with the investigation.

A Federal Court judge has now ordered that the case proceed to trial.

The email, which Mr Kosiek intended only for the school’s Union representative, stated that he remembered when “serious breaches, glitches (and) minor problems were resolved calmly, professionally, and successfully”.

He then continued by writing, “Now, within the last 2 years the same long-term staff continue to (be) amazing! However, recently leadership in the IT area has been less than adequate.''

“Continuous leaning on past breaches for excuses for not getting current breaches … We have amazing IT staff, but recently the big end of town stop (sic) feeding at the pool tuck shop and live up to their $250,000 job”.

While under investigation from the school, he was approved to take sick leave instead of using long service leave and provided management with a medical certificate.

However upon returning from his trip to Bali, Mr Kosiek was sacked by management citing the reason being he travelled to Bali during a “period of alleged unfitness”.

While we don’t know how this is going to pan out for Mr Kosiek and Marist College, we do know for certain we would have loved to be in the group chats the day that first email went out.

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres
NEXT STORY

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Advertisement

Related Articles

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs have been banned from escalators in some airports, train stations and shopping centres after a series of scary incidents.
Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Popular US TV show Suits has become the first television show to record 3 billion minutes viewed in seven consecutive weeks.
Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

A concerned member of the public called the police to report a "mass killing" in Lincolnshire, England, after seeing many "people lying on the floor", only for the authorities to interrupt a yoga class.
Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

With more blockbuster films exceeding a run time of well over two hours, calls are growing to bring back intermissions.
ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have launched legal action against Australia's biggest superannuation fund for failing to consolidate the accounts of 90,000 members, costing them $69 million.