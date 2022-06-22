ACCC Enforces Strict Standards On Button Batteries To Protect Children

The new standards aim to make them safer for children.

Products must have secure battery compartments to prevent children accessing the batteries, and the batteries must also be supplied in child-resistant packaging.

Products and batteries must have additional warnings and emergency advice on the batteries, packaging and instructions.

Suppliers will have to ensure products have been compliance tested.

"These world-first standards are a critical step in helping prevent potentially life-threatening injuries to children," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said in a statement.

"Tragically, three children have died and one child a month is seriously injured from swallowing or ingesting button batteries."

All levels of the supply chain are legally required to comply with the mandatory standards and state and territory regulators will monitor and enforce compliance.

"Already, businesses have recalled a number of different products, everything from novelty light-up toys, to children's clothing, remote controls for smoke alarms and ceiling fans to even a yogurt that had a light-up lid," Ms Rickard said.

Button batteries pose a risk as they can be swallowed by children.

If swallowed, they can become stuck in the throat, causing a chemical reaction that burns the throat tissue causing death or serious injury.

