ACCC Commences Legal Action Against Huge Aussie Retailer For Delivery Failures

Mosaic Brands is being taken to Federal Court by the ACCC. Rivers, Noni B, Katies, Rockmans, Millers, Autograph, Beme, Crossroads, and W. Lane are some of the brands Mosaic owns.

The ACCC is alleging that the fashion retailer giant failed to deliver products within the timeframes advertised on its websites.

The ACCC says Mosaic Brands “made false or misleading representations to consumers that it would deliver products purchased online within the advertised delivery timeframes” between 23 September 2021 and 31 March 2022.

The timeframes were generally between two to 17 business days from the date of purchase. Customers were said to have experienced excessive and lengthy delays, where over 26 per cent of items ordered were dispatched from warehouses 20 to 40 days after the purchase date.

It will also allege that the retailer “wrongly accepted payment for goods during the same period, when it failed to deliver orders within the advertised timeframes, or within a reasonable timeframe, or not at all.”

“The ACCC has received hundreds of complaints about Mosaic Brands in relation to delivery delays,” ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said in a statement.

“Excessively late deliveries can be incredibly frustrating and inconvenient for consumers, especially if they decided to buy goods for a special occasion, such as Christmas, based on the advertised delivery times which were not met.

“Consumer issues in domestic supply chains is a current ACCC enforcement priority.”

The ACCC also alleges that between 23 September 2021 and 23 October 2022, Mosaic Brands “misrepresented consumer guarantee rights in the terms and conditions published on eight of websites.”

“If you buy a product or service and discover it is faulty, not of acceptable quality or does not match its description, you are entitled to a free repair and may also be entitled to a refund or replacement. These legal rights are called ‘consumer guarantees’ under the Australian Consumer Law and they don’t have a specific expiry date,” Ms. Carver said.