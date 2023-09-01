The Project

ACCC Calls For Heavy Fines For Qantas

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission hopes Qantas will be dealt a record fine for a consumer law breach if its allegations about the airline selling cancelled tickets prove to be correct.

The ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, wants to see the airline pay more than double the existing $125 million record penalty slapped on Volkswagen four years ago.

The consumer watchdog launched federal court action as they claimed Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct after continuing to sell thousands of tickets for flights that were already cancelled.

They're seeking penalties, injunctions, declarations and costs from Qantas.

Cass-Gottlieb stated penalties for failing consumers were generally too low as the watchdog seeks a fine that would deter any future offences. 

"We are going to seek a penalty that will underline that this is not just to be a cost of doing business," she told ABC radio on Friday. 

If the case against Qantas succeeds, she would be hoping for a $250 million fine, twice the existing penalty record for a consumer breach. 

Earlier in the week, Qantas boss Alan Joyce was forced to fend off a range of criticisms at a parliamentary hearing.

In response to public backlash, Qantas has scrapped the expiration dates on its unredeemed flight credits.

Qantas has also come under scrutiny for its role in the federal government's decision to block Qatar Airways from flying extra routes, having supposedly lobbied against the additional flights.

