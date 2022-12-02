"Absolute Unit" Of A Carrot Discovered In U.K. Supermarket

Supermarket carrots are generally small; even the big ones aren't anything to write home about.

But, one lucky shopper in the U.K has found what is described as an "absolute unit" of a carrot, and social media can't get enough of it.

Originally posted to Reddit on the r/CasualUK forum, shows a person holding a carrot the size of the finder's arm.

"Absolute unit of a carrot. Found at a local convenience store in Paignton, Devon," the caption read.

Responding to the pic, many in the comments were astounded by the size of the veggie.

"That'll make your a*** see in the dark," one user joked.

"Forget seeing in the dark, if you eat that you'll be able to see through walls," joked another.

However, some were sceptical that it was all an optical illusion.

"Are you just very small with a regular-sized carrot?" a user wrote.

"We're going to need the classic banana for scale, for all we know you're two feet tall," said another.

Is the carrot really that big, or is it all just one big optical illusion?