ABBA Receives Prestigious Swedish Knighthood For Incredible Pop Career

The Order of the Vasa was handed out for the first time in almost 50 years.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad will receive the royal Order of Vasa as "Commander of the First Class" for "very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life".

Sweden has several orders, including the Royal Order of Seraphim awarded to heads of state and foreign royals, and the Royal Order of the Polar Star that is given to foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Royal Order of Vasa, which is given in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden or for Swedish interests as well as the successful performance of public duties and assignments, was dormant until late 2022, when it was reactivated after regulations opened the Royal Orders to Swedish citizens again.

Earlier in 2024, candidates were nominated by the public and the Swedish government and King Carl XVI Gustaf approved the nominees that included the four ABBA members, who triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song Waterloo.

The Eurovision victory turned ABBA into a pop juggernaut, by far the most successful band to win the pan-continental music contest.

ABBA's melodic disco pop sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

The stage musical Mamma Mia! based on its songs is 25 years old and spawned two movies.

The Swedish band members have not performed together live for four decades, but released a comeback album, Voyage, in 2021.

The digital ABBA-tars opened in London in 2022.

