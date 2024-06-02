The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

ABBA Receives Prestigious Swedish Knighthood For Incredible Pop Career

ABBA Receives Prestigious Swedish Knighthood For Incredible Pop Career

The four members of pop group ABBA have received one of the most prestigious knighthoods in Sweden at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The Order of the Vasa was handed out for the first time in almost 50 years.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad will receive the royal Order of Vasa as "Commander of the First Class" for "very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life".

Sweden has several orders, including the Royal Order of Seraphim awarded to heads of state and foreign royals, and the Royal Order of the Polar Star that is given to foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Royal Order of Vasa, which is given in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden or for Swedish interests as well as the successful performance of public duties and assignments, was dormant until late 2022, when it was reactivated after regulations opened the Royal Orders to Swedish citizens again.

Earlier in 2024, candidates were nominated by the public and the Swedish government and King Carl XVI Gustaf approved the nominees that included the four ABBA members, who triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song Waterloo.

The Eurovision victory turned ABBA into a pop juggernaut, by far the most successful band to win the pan-continental music contest.

ABBA's melodic disco pop sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

The stage musical Mamma Mia! based on its songs is 25 years old and spawned two movies.

The Swedish band members have not performed together live for four decades, but released a comeback album, Voyage, in 2021.

The digital ABBA-tars opened in London in 2022.

With AAP.

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall
NEXT STORY

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    The road to the Olympics is tough for any athlete, but equestrian Shane Rose has faced a truly dramatic path.
    Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

    Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

    We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Anthony Albanese being elected as the Prime Minister of Australia, and now rumours are swirling around when the PM will call the next election.
    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Described by researcher Cat Bohannon as ‘two little death nuggets’, she believes that the key to longevity in the life of males is the removal of the Crown Jewels.
    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Some restaurants are ditching QR codes over the fear of appearing ‘tacky’ after the new-age technological feature boomed in popularity post-pandemic as a way to limit the transfer of germs.
    Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

    Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

    The Matildas face a potentially huge blow to their bid for Olympic glory after Caitlin Foord suffered a hamstring injury.