A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A young American couple who recently moved in together has sparked debate after revealing they have separate bedrooms.

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but many think this viral TikTok is more of a relationship red flag.

Carsyn Soto posted the video documenting how she and her long-term boyfriend Ben Schmidt enjoy their separate living quarters.

It has since clocked over two million views, mainly from couples scrolling silently next to each other right before bed.

"When you and your boyfriend finally move in together, but you want separate rooms so you can still have your own space and decorate how you want," Carsyn says in the video.

The viral video received a mostly positive response, with many people pointing out the benefits of the arrangement for shift workers, people with sleeping conditions and chronic blanket hoggers.

Many were quick to point out many celebrity couples that also have similar sleeping situations. David and Victoria Beckham, Benji and Zoe Marshall even Gwenyth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk all have been reported to sleep apart.

Doug Adams commented on the couple's video saying "healthy, genius, smart - let's normalise sleeping spaces!"

After his wife saw his comment, Doug spent the night on the couch.

Some relationship experts were quick to call the video a 'red flag', explaining the risks of sleeping apart, including erosion of communication between couples and the removal of important "morning rituals" that are a key way of building intimacy.

It's doubtful that waking up to your partner's morning breath really builds that much intimacy.

The couple's conservative family are just happy the couple is not living in "that much sin".

"It's not ideal, but it will make Christmas a lot easier this year," said Ben's grandmother.

Advertisement

Response from a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) spokesperson:
