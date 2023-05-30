A Western Sydney Council Is Trialling Bin Locks To Keep Out Nuisance Cockatoos

Campbelltown City Council will trial bin locks in an effort to keep cockatoos from raiding people’s garbage.

Residents are being offered a 12-month trial bin lock system to try to reduce the amount of garbage that gets scattered from bins by the weather and the birds.

The council wants to know if the locks are effective at “reducing waste spillage from buns caused by cockatoos and wind and whether there is sufficient demand for this service among residents going forward,” Campbelltown council’s City Planning and Environment director Jim Baldwin told the ABC.

And while it’s highly unlikely the wind will be able to outsmart such a device, bird experts say the cockatoos will inevitably find a way of foiling the contraption. They love a challenge, apparently.

That’s a lot of faith in the avian species if you ask me.

“We are providing bin lid latches to participating residents and ask them to provide regular feedback during the trial period,” Baldwin said.

The device could also help prevent water from contaminating recycling waste, as well as eliminate the mess often created through spillage when the bin is being emptied into the garbage truck as the device only allows the lid to open once the bin is inverted.

Sounds like witchcraft to me but good on them. And if the locks don’t work, maybe just get a spare bin and fill it with birdseed?