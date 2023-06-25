A Victorian Renter Has Been Evicted Because Of His 'Hermit-Like' Tendencies

But spare a thought for one Victorian renter who has been evicted because the landlord deemed them not social enough.

That’s right, a tenant from Geelong has shared a letter they received notifying them that their 6-month lease would not be renewed due to their “hermit” like tendencies.

Posting on the Facebook page Don’t Rent Me they explained their side of the story, “(I) moved in with these two people in March on a six-month lease. I work two jobs, one during the day and one night into early morning,”

“The people I live with both study full time and take every chance they can get to complain about my ‘secluded’ and ‘hermit’ vibe — which is me either being asleep or out with my friends.”

On the Facebook page, they also went on to explain that there were three reasons why they were being asked to leave: 1. “The “vibe” 2. They never take the bins out. 3. They have never mopped the floor.

To misquote Meatloaf, two of those three aren’t bad reasons, but listing “The vibe” seems straight from the Dennis Denuto school of reasoning.

But good news for anyone out there looking for a housemate who works and keeps themselves to themselves, there is a person in Geelong looking for a room.

Meanwhile, this landlord seems to think if they provide the house you need to provide the mate.