A Victorian Local Council Sets 24/7 Ban On Pet Cats Outdoors

A local council has introduced a 24/7 cat ban, with residents facing a $180 fine if their feline is found outside the home, in a bid to protect the local wildlife.

Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne encompassing Phillip Island, has announced the ban will begin in July next year.

The new restrictions are aimed at protecting local wildlife, most notably the famous Phillip Island penguin colony.

Phillip Island falls under the Bass Coast Shire Council area, and is connected to the mainland by the San Remo Bridge.

'The best thing for cats is for them to be contained,' Bass Coast Shire Council CEO Ali Wastie said.

'We have penguins, we have an abundance of wildlife. The only way to keep our wildlife safe is to have these cats contained.'

This Victorian local council joins others around the country in placing a ban on wandering cats.

Canberra, Greater Bendigo and the Adelaide Hills have all instituted rules to keep cats inside.

While feral cats have long been a problem on Phillip Island, according to ecologist Dr Jim Radford, domesticated cats still pose a threat to native wildlife.

“The average pet cat wandering unconstrained for 24 hours a day kills an average of 115 native animals per year,” he told the Daily Mail.

