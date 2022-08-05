The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Unique South Australia Centre Set To Boost Aged Care Research

A Unique South Australia Centre Set To Boost Aged Care Research

A unique research centre to explore, develop and implement new approaches to aged care has opened in Adelaide, hoping to lead the way in delivering best practice and care for all older Australians.

Aged care Research and Industry Innovation Australia (ARIIA) is the nation's first dedicated centre to provide resources and assistance to the aged care workforce to deliver best practice care and support for older Australians.

Conceived by Flinders University in conjunction with aged care consultancy firm Wells Advisory, it will work directly with older people, their families and care providers to ensure research is translated directly and immediately into practice.

It is funded through a three-year $34 million federal government investment with a view to being self-sufficient by June 2024.

Flinders University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Robert Saint said the issues across aged care that emerged from the recent royal commission shocked and disturbed Australians.

"We can and must do better in supporting the dignity, care and wellbeing of older Australians, and ARIIA represents a whole new approach to achieving that,"' Professor Saint said.

"There has never been a greater need for the unique care and support older people require.

"By 2053, a quarter of our population will be aged 65 or over, with reliance on these services only increasing in the decades to come."

With funding to invest directly in areas of need, the new centre will be able to make immediate changes based on its research findings.

Its priorities include issues associated with dementia, restorative care and rehabilitation services and social isolation.

Director Sue Gordon said the centre had been given three years to make a difference and was already distributing grant funding to priority areas.

"By bringing together world-leading researchers, industry experts and older people themselves, ARIIA provides a unique opportunity to address the needs of older Australians through the co-design, development, and testing of essentially anything that research identifies as making life easier for older generations," Professor Gordon said.

"And perhaps even more importantly, ARIIA will translate research outcomes into real-world solutions with an efficiency and immediacy previously unheard of.

"No longer will valuable research evidence be left to gather dust on the shelves."

The centre also has the support of 73 collaborative partners including consumer advocacy and representative groups, aged care service providers, research organisations, commercial partners, social enterprise and workforce development organisations and the South Australian government.

AAP With The Project

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope
NEXT STORY

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Advertisement

Related Articles

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Internet is fooled by a photo from the "James Webb Space Telescope" that was actually just a Chorizo
New Bag By Balenciaga Donned 'Trashion'

New Bag By Balenciaga Donned 'Trashion'

That’s right, a bag, that is meant to look like a black plastic garbage bag, but is in fact calfskin leather,.
A TikToker Discovers A Button That Exists In All Cars, Claims Will Help You Save $$$ On Fuel

A TikToker Discovers A Button That Exists In All Cars, Claims Will Help You Save $$$ On Fuel

Please note: This button is not for when you crash to undo the damage.
Study Warns Humans Shouldn’t Be Awake After Midnight

Study Warns Humans Shouldn’t Be Awake After Midnight

A new study has warned the human mind has evolved to function differently at night, but it can have adverse effects to your health.
LEGO Homes Cover Victorian Parliament To Raise Youth Homeless Awareness

LEGO Homes Cover Victorian Parliament To Raise Youth Homeless Awareness

Housing advocates gathered in Melbourne's CBD for Homelessness Week, calling on the government to take action.