A UK Judge Has Ruled That The F-Word Is Okay To Use In The Workplace Because It Has Lost Its Shock Value

A UK employment court has ruled that it is okay to swear at work.

Judge Andrew Gumbiti-Zimuto said the phrase “I don’t give a f***” has lost its power and that swear words “no longer have the ‘shock value’ they once did.”

“The words allegedly used in our view are fairly commonplace and do not carry the shock value they might have done in another time,” he said.

The case was brought before employment court by an employee who claimed that she was unnecessarily micro-managed by her boss and was unfairly dismissed and discriminated against. She said that her boss dropped the F-word during an argument.

The judge continued, “it is in our view something that might have been said and is not recalled now by [two other colleagues] because of its lack of significance at the time.”

The Broadcasting Standard Authority (BSA) published a report that found there has been a shift in public attitudes towards offensive language.

“Audiences are more relaxed over many swear words, particularly the F-word, but less tolerant of racial or cultural slurs,” said Pete Barnao, the lead for communications and engagements for BSA.

