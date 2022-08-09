A U.S Man Who Enjoys Eating Vegemite, Claims To Have Discovered An Amazing Fact About Our Loveable Spread

It’s not often you find an American who loves our National spread as much as we do. So, it’s not surprising that there is still so much for the U.S to learn about our salty jar of goodness.

Sharing a photo on Reddit, the man wrote 'If you've ever wondered if it's true that Vegemite has no expiration date, I can confirm that it's true,'.

Of course, this is not to be confused with a ‘best before’ date, which is standard for quality purposes, and no doubt a fail safe if it were to go bad.

Photo: Reddit

Being that Vegemite is made from yeast extract and salt, most Aussies know they’ll be surviving on the brown goodness well into the apocalypse.

'I bought a 220g jar of Vegemite some time ago from a well-known import store in the US. I've been using it sparingly for quite a while, and I still have not used it all up,' the man continued.

'This morning I got it out to spread on some toast for breakfast. As I was eating it, I wondered how long I've been on this same jar.

'I looked for a 'use by date', and this is what I saw.'

Reddit went wild for the U.S gentlemen’s findings.

'It's 70 per cent salt so you probably have at least another 6 Australian prime minister changes before it stop being effective against drop bears,' a Reddit user joked.

'Two things will outlast humanity: 1. Microplastics 2. Vegemite.' Another joked.

One thing is for sure, there isn’t a house in Australia that doesn’t have an old ass jar of vegemite sitting at the back of the cupboard, that will still be used without hesitation.