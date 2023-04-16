The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A U.S. Mall Says Under 18s Must Be Chaperoned After Rise In Number Of TikTok Videos

A U.S. Mall Says Under 18s Must Be Chaperoned After Rise In Number Of TikTok Videos

A New Jersey shopping mall is banning under 18’s from going there on weekend nights, without being accompanied by someone who is 21 or older.

If we’ve learnt anything about U.S teens from film and T.V, it’s that hanging out at the mall is their second favourite pastime . So, this is quite a blow.

The Garden State Plaza Mall has created the rule in response to what they deem to be, TikTok-inspired unruly behaviour.

The policy will begin on April 28 and it means that after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, unaccompanied minors will need a fake I.D to go to the mall.

Police and security guards will be at the entrance of the mall, checking IDs. Mall officials say that anyone who refuses will be asked to leave.

At least it gives them a great excuse to not be able to work a weekend night shift at Dunkin Donuts.

Wesley Rebisz, senior general manager of the plaza, says teens are “... being unruly, violating code of conduct, which can include running through the property in large groups, fighting and putting it on TikTok, basically disrupting business and making it uncomfortable for our everyday customers.”

Reactions to the policy have been mixed, with some thinking it’s a great idea. Others think not… probably all the parents who don’t want to spend their Saturday night watching the Barbie movie with a group of 16 year olds.

Bulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk
NEXT STORY

Bulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk

    Bulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk

    Free medical care is something that Australia has long prided itself on, but new findings show the days of bulk-billed visits to the local GP could be numbered.
    Aussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home Early

    Aussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home Early

    Aussie athletes are set to be told to leave the Paris 2024 Olympics just 48 hours after their event has finished after a decision by the Australian Olympic Commission was made to try and crack down on their party culture.
    Meet Pearl, The World's Shortest Living Dog

    Meet Pearl, The World's Shortest Living Dog

    The Guinness World Records have officially declared two-year-old Pearl as the shortest living dog in the world.
    Sydney Private School Will Start Charging Students $20 If They Come To School With A Mullet

    Sydney Private School Will Start Charging Students $20 If They Come To School With A Mullet

    Waverley College has waged war against the mullet and other inappropriate hairstyles, including mohawks, buns, dreadlocks and even hairstyles using too much product.
    Crackdown On Products Labelled As 'Ocean Plastic' As It May Not Have Been Cleaned From The Ocean

    Crackdown On Products Labelled As 'Ocean Plastic' As It May Not Have Been Cleaned From The Ocean

    Across Australia, more and more brands are telling consumers they're waging war on plastic to create a safer, healthier ocean.