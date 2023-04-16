A U.S. Mall Says Under 18s Must Be Chaperoned After Rise In Number Of TikTok Videos

If we’ve learnt anything about U.S teens from film and T.V, it’s that hanging out at the mall is their second favourite pastime . So, this is quite a blow.

The Garden State Plaza Mall has created the rule in response to what they deem to be, TikTok-inspired unruly behaviour.

The policy will begin on April 28 and it means that after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, unaccompanied minors will need a fake I.D to go to the mall.

Police and security guards will be at the entrance of the mall, checking IDs. Mall officials say that anyone who refuses will be asked to leave.

At least it gives them a great excuse to not be able to work a weekend night shift at Dunkin Donuts.

Wesley Rebisz, senior general manager of the plaza, says teens are “... being unruly, violating code of conduct, which can include running through the property in large groups, fighting and putting it on TikTok, basically disrupting business and making it uncomfortable for our everyday customers.”

Reactions to the policy have been mixed, with some thinking it’s a great idea. Others think not… probably all the parents who don’t want to spend their Saturday night watching the Barbie movie with a group of 16 year olds.