A U.S. Company Wants To Pay Someone To Test Las Vegas' Best Margaritas

Canadian online gaming information website, Online Casino, is offering one lucky Margarita love the opportunity of a lifetime to become a margarita tester in Las Vegas.

The casino offers a weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, with the lucky winner receiving up to US$4,000 (AU$6,000).

If you are lucky enough to be chosen, the casino only asks for one thing: find Las Vegas’ best margarita.

“In return, our ideal candidate will rate margaritas according to several criteria, including the flavour, presentation, and quality of ingredients alongside the setting and overall experience,” the casino stated.

You will rate each margarita out of 10, scoring the flavour/taste, presentation: the appearance and garnish, the quality of ingredients used, the setting: good atmosphere and experience and the overall experience: is it good value for money?

However, there is a slight catch.

The offer only extends to those 21 or older, and you must live in the United States or Canada.

And when the lucky winner is chosen, you are only allowed one margarita a day.

“In line with government guidelines, you can enjoy one of the nation’s favourite cocktails at some of the best Las Vegas joints once a day,” the casino explained.