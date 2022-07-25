The Project

A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

A local green thumb spotted what appeared to be cannabis growing among the brightly coloured display.

A local gardener spotted something out of place in the West Parley Parish Council’s village floral display. Somehow Cannabis found it’s way into the bright display, with several of the plants flourishing.  

Tray Veronica who spotted the out-of-place plant, took to social media to saying ‘interesting planting’ with a photo of a flower box.  

She said: "It was last Sunday I spotted the plants. I was taking my child to a friend's house. 

"I just found it hilarious. The council were looking after these planters every day. 

"All the other plants are still in the planter. It’s just the cannabis that’s been removed. 

"The planters do look so beautiful. The Council did a great job with them. And I’m sure this was just someone’s idea of a joke." 

A spokesperson for West Parley Parish Council said: "On 20th July, the parish council was alerted to a report concerning one of the village’s floral displays, which suggested it may have been tampered with and amongst the flowers was a plant not part of this year’s schedule. 

"On the advice of the police, the plant was located, removed and has been secured by the parish council and arrangements are being made to pass it on to Dorset Police for identification and destruction. 

"An inspection has taken place of all the parish’s other planters, and this has not raised any further concerns." 

Photos: Yahoo! News via SWNS 

