A Sydney Council Offers $10,000 Reward For Information About Tree Vandals

Over a matter of months, vandals have destroyed 265 trees along a waterfront reserve in the affluent North Shore suburb of Willoughby.

In an area of 3600 square metres, trees aged between 80 and 100 years old have been poisoned and chainsawed in an act of vandalism.

The Mayor of Willoughby, Tanya Taylor, told The Project the vandalism was “a selfish act of entitlement.”

“When I first found out about this destruction I was devastated, so much so that it brought a tear to my eye, particularly when I came down and had a look for myself,” Taylor said.

“The vandalism is for what? Someone’s view so they can see the water?”

The council is searching for any information regarding the vandalism, offering a $10,000 reward for information.

“We really are appealing for anyone to come forward to give us any information whatsoever they have that will lead to a criminal prosecution,” Taylor said.

The sentiment is shared by local residents, who have erected banners on the site to obscure the view.

President of the Willoughby Environmental Protection Association, John Moratelli, has lived in the area for 25 years and told The Project he was disgusted by the vandalism.

Australia’s coastline has been plagued by tree vandalism, with local councils able to issue on the spot find of $3,000.

The punishment for endangered or heritage listed trees is much higher, with fines jumping from $110,000 to $1.1 million if the matter ends up in court, with the perpetrator also able to face jail time.

Sydney councils are calling on the NSW government to do more to punish those who damage the state's environment in the name of a better view.