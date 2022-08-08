The Project

A Sydney Bánh Mì Restaurant Is Causing A Stir For Charging .20c To Cut The Roll In Half

A Sydney sandwich shop has caused a stir on Reddit after a user posted their menu which showed a 20-cent surcharge for requesting to cut your roll in half.

The Haymarket store, called Sydney Pork Rolls, told the Daily Mail that the reason for the cost is “'Due to a shortage of staff it does take some time for us to cut it in half so it costs more for us in service time,' a spokesperson said.

'When we cut it in half we will wrap them separately so the filling doesn't come out so this requires extra time and an extra paper bag.” The extra bag also comes at the cost of 10c.

(Photo: Reddit)

And as someone who works in an office and has limited time in my lunch break, I am all for this, anything that prevents people taking any longer in the line I say is a refreshing and innovative move for the hospitality industry.

We have all been there, looking at a twenty-minute window to grab your lunch, get a coffee, enjoy a small respite from your office cubicle, and because someone decides to only look at the menu the moment they are at the front of the cue you have to wait an extra five minutes because they want to know what the staff would recommend and then comment “Ooh I don’t know, it all looks good but I don’t really know what I’m in the mood for”. In a utopia that would cost the person an extra $5

Other things that I feel cafes could charge extra for; if anyone taps their keys or coins on the counter. That is an extra $2. Talking on your phone as you are also ordering? That’ll be a $10 surcharge. If you snap your fingers to get their attention? Bad luck, you know have to work in the café for an hour so you can see how rude that is.

But don’t worry, in my perfect Utopian hospitality world, if the waitstaff say “Not very hungry?” as they take your empty plate away congrats, you get your meal on for free.

Everybody wins (and gets back to the office in time)

