A Study Has Finally Figured Out Why Lightning Makes A Zigzag Pattern

For most of us it’s a case of “wow cool!” followed by “I hope that doesn’t hit me” and the pretty pattern in the sky is largely incidental.

Turns out though, there’s a reason for it. A proper full on science-y reason.

Back when lightning was first sighted, there were no cameras to catch the behaviours of the strikes and a lot of the details that have lead to understanding why lightning moves the way it does was previously undetected by the naked eye.

Scientists now know, however, that thunderclouds hold intense electrical fields that excite electrons to have enough energy to create single delta oxygen molecules.

This creates a short highly conductive charge which lights up briefly, causing the step, or the first zig before the zag. Then there’s a pause and the process is repeated over and over until the lightning strikes the ground.

John J Lowke of the University of Australia says, “Oxygen in this singlet delta state detaches electrons (required for electricity to flow) from negative oxygen ions. These ions are then replaced almost immediately by electrons (which carry a negative charge) again attaching to oxygen molecules."

“When more than 1% of the oxygen in the air is in the metastable state, the air can conduct electricity. So the lightning steps occur as enough of the metastable states are created to detach a significant number of electrons," he said.

“During the dark part of a step, the density of metastable states and electrons is increasing. After 50 millionths of a second, the step can conduct electricity – and the electrical potential at the tip of the step increases to approximately that of the cloud, and produces a further step.”