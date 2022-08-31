The Project

A Single McDonald's Pickle Is Being Sold For $8,947 For A Very Bizarre Reason

You either love or hate the Pickle on your burger, but this $8,947 pickle is surely being bought by someone who loves them. So why is this Pickle worth so much?

An Australian artist is selling a McDonald's Pickle, for $10,000 NZD ($6,150 USD).

But we're still asking, why?

New Zealand-based Australian artist Matthew Griffin flung a pickle onto the ceiling of The Michael Lett Gallery in Auckland, New Zealand.

The aptly-named artwork, Pickle, was removed from one of the fast food chain's cheeseburgers (which normally sell for $1.81) and 'installed' in early July by the artist.

Now, Pickle is technically for sale.

If Pickle is indeed sold, the buyer will be provided with instructions on how to recreate the piece at home.

Though, they will not receive the exact Pickle clinging to the gallery's ceiling, which has stayed put by nothing more than the Pickle's juices and ketchup for weeks now.

Believing that Griffin's creation raises important questions around the ways in which artistic merit is created and defined, he stated:

"Generally speaking, artists aren't the ones deciding whether something is art or not—they are the ones who make and do things. Whether something is valuable and meaningful as artwork is the way that we collectively, as a society choose to use it or talk about it,"

Ryan Moore, the director of Fine Arts, Sydney, which represents Griffin told The Guardian that "a humorous response to the work is not invalid – it's OK, because it is funny."

