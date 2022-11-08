The Project

A Single Californian Ticket Claims Entire $3.14 Billion Powerball Win

One lucky Californian took home the largest lottery win in history, after they claimed the entire $USD 2.04 billion prize pot.

Tuesday morning’s Powerball numbers were called, with the lucky ticket numbers being 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10, with one lucky winner holding those exact numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Centre in California, the lottery revealed on Twitter, stating they were looking for the one winner who matched all six numbers.

Officials revealed the lucky winner won by one in 292.2 million odds.

Now, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets on the chance they may have won one of the other - albeit smaller - prizes.

Though smaller, they’re nothing to scoff at, with the prize pool outstanding sitting at around $150,7 million.

