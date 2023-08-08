The Project

A Siesta Is More Beneficial Than Air Conditioning In Summer Heat

Having a midday snooze could be a better way to combat the heat this summer.

As we brace ourselves for a potentially scorching summer, experts reckon we’d be better off having an afternoon siesta than cranking up the aircon. 

Love it. Love any expert who promotes me sleeping in the middle of the day to be honest, but my problem is that if I’m already hot, there’s almost no chance of me getting comfortable enough to sleep. 

In a recent report published in the Lancet Planetary Health Journal, non-Indigenous Australians are 18 per cent more likely to die during hot weather periods than at other periods. 

The study is based on occupants of the Northern Territory and looked at data from the Bureau of Meteorology, as well as the Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages.

Speaking to the ABC, lead author Simon Quilty from the Australian National University explained that “despite the very substantial socio-economic progress that has been made in the Territory since 1980, communities are actually getting more vulnerable to heat over time, not less."

“We found that not only are Indigenous people in the Northern Territory no more vulnerable, but it appears that they're probably less vulnerable than non-Indigenous people living in the same communities.”

He notes that the differences appear to be cultural more than anything else, and the practice of avoiding activities during the hottest part of the day. 

Dr Quilty reminds us, “It costs nothing, it's enjoyable, it's lovely to have an afternoon sleep on a hot day, and it's good for your health."

Sold. Now the only problem I see personally is how long these naps should last and I’ll be taking no expert advice in this area. 

