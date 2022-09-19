The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Real Life Romcom Is In The Making As Two Strangers Waiting To View The Queen Hit It Off

A Real Life Romcom Is In The Making As Two Strangers Waiting To View The Queen Hit It Off

A love story is brewing in the infamous queue as two royal mourners find a spark while waiting to see the Queen lying-in-state.

The queue has become known around the world as a place for camaraderie and resilience, with many spending hours in the queue together, inevitably bonding over the experience.  

  

But one pair of strangers, known only by the names jack and Zoe, found a unique spark that many are, comparing it to the rom-com Love Actually.  

  

The two strangers were interviewed by Channel 4 News and shared they were with each other throughout the long wait to get to Westminster Hall.  

  

“We met at 10:30 pm last night, and we’ve been throughout the whole thing ’till now,” Jack explained yesterday.  

  

“We’ve actually got loads of things in common,” he said. Zoe smiled and said, “yeah”.  

  

Zoe said they had been “sharing stories, having laughs and banter.”  

  

When asked whether they would stay in touch after they left the queue, there was no doubt they would.  

  

“Yeah, a hundred per cent,” Zoe replied confidently.  

  

Jack and Zoe also revealed they would be “going to the funeral together on Monday”.  

  

“It’s going to be mixed emotions. And it’s something that is part of history, so we want to be there and share that moment with someone else,” Zoe added.  

  

The story has now gone viral on social media, with many calling for a film studio to turn Jack and Zoe’s encounter into the next big rom-com.  

  

''Love Queue, coming to cinemas Christmas 2023, with a special guest appearance from David Beckham,'' one tweet said. 

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One
NEXT STORY

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

This nine-year-old golfer has done what most can never do, hit a hole-in-one, and it was all caught on video.
One In Three Aussies Are Still Very Keen to Work From Home & It's Becoming A Deal-Breaker

One In Three Aussies Are Still Very Keen to Work From Home & It's Becoming A Deal-Breaker

A recent survey from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that one in three Aussies are so keen to work from home that they would quit their current job and look for a new one if they couldn't work from home.
Victorian E-Scooter Riders Put On Notice As Summer Approaches

Victorian E-Scooter Riders Put On Notice As Summer Approaches

E-scooter riders are in the sights of Victoria Police, who will be ramping up enforcement as summer approaches.
Jacinda Ardern States Queen Elizabeth Gave Best Advice On Being A New Mum And Leader

Jacinda Ardern States Queen Elizabeth Gave Best Advice On Being A New Mum And Leader

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said she sought the Queen’s advice as one of the few women to combine leadership and motherhood.
Buckingham Palace Has Shared All The Details Of The Order Of Service For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Buckingham Palace Has Shared All The Details Of The Order Of Service For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The order of service for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been shared. It will include Westminster Abbey's Tenor Bell ringing 96 times, one toll for each of the monarch's years of life.