A Real Life Romcom Is In The Making As Two Strangers Waiting To View The Queen Hit It Off

The queue has become known around the world as a place for camaraderie and resilience, with many spending hours in the queue together, inevitably bonding over the experience.

But one pair of strangers, known only by the names jack and Zoe, found a unique spark that many are, comparing it to the rom-com Love Actually.

The two strangers were interviewed by Channel 4 News and shared they were with each other throughout the long wait to get to Westminster Hall.

“We met at 10:30 pm last night, and we’ve been throughout the whole thing ’till now,” Jack explained yesterday.

“We’ve actually got loads of things in common,” he said. Zoe smiled and said, “yeah”.

Zoe said they had been “sharing stories, having laughs and banter.”

When asked whether they would stay in touch after they left the queue, there was no doubt they would.

“Yeah, a hundred per cent,” Zoe replied confidently.

Jack and Zoe also revealed they would be “going to the funeral together on Monday”.

“It’s going to be mixed emotions. And it’s something that is part of history, so we want to be there and share that moment with someone else,” Zoe added.

The story has now gone viral on social media, with many calling for a film studio to turn Jack and Zoe’s encounter into the next big rom-com.

''Love Queue, coming to cinemas Christmas 2023, with a special guest appearance from David Beckham,'' one tweet said.