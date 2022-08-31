The Project

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

A pilot has threatened to end a flight due to passengers Airdropping nudes to other patrons.

The pilot of a Southwest flight warned that if his passengers continued to send nude photos using AirDrop he would turn the plane around and terminate everyone's vacation before it even got started. 

 

The incident occurred on a Southwest Airlines trip to Cabo, Mexico.

 

Teighlor Marsalis captured the odd scenario in a video that has been viewed more than 2 million times.

 

The pilot starts off by announcing that he’d have to ‘pull back into the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off.’ He then mentions that may have to get security involved.

 

In the rest of the video, the plane’s captain said that everyone’s ‘vacation is going to be ruined’ if the activity didn’t stop and ‘whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo’.

 

If the captain is reading this now let me explain: iPhone users can use AirDrop to distribute digital files to other Apple devices in close proximity without utilising Wi-Fi or cellular data.

 

Although using it to airdrop nudes to strangers is strange, downright rude and possibly illegal…

 

Some online viewers seem to have gotten a laugh from the obscure video.

 

“Pilot had ‘Don’t make me turn this plane around!’ energy Love it!” one user wrote.

 

Another wrote: “Like a school bus driver with a bunch of rowdy kids.”

 

However not all found the R-rated stunt funny. 

 

“The Captain is in charge. He gave a fair warning. People need to stop doing this stuff on airplanes,” wrote a viewer.

 

They are right. There is only space for one cockpit (including images) on every plane.

