A Pet Kangaroo Is On The Loose In The USA

Something is hopping around the USA, and it’s not the Easter Bunny.

A family in Tennessee is asking town residents to help them find their runaway pet kangaroo.

9-month-old joey, Beau, escaped from their Sparta home after a door had been left open.

The social media post read, “This is not fake. He is part of our family.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s actually like losing a child, but it’s pretty close,” owner Todd Watson told WYMT-TV.

The owners had purchased Beau from an exotic pet sale and told the news outlet that the baby kangaroo had spent most of his home life indoors.

Although Beau is a friendly kangaroo, catchers do not recommend approaching him as he will likely run away.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says people do not require a permit to own a Class III exotic animal, such as the kangaroo.

Image: Todd Watson

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of Donald Trump's indictment case, has spoken out overnight in a one-on-one interview.
