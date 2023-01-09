The Project

A Perth Nightclub Bans Patrons From Wearing Red Shoes

Bar1, in Perth, has made an unusual move to bar patrons at their venue from wearing red shoes, stating “it’s a little bit eshay”.

A Perth nightclub shared on its Facebook page that they will be banning patrons from wearing red shoes at their venue.

Explaining in the post that, “Yes, we are serious,” they clarified the ban would come into effect on February 1.

Bar1 owner Malcolm Pages, spoke to 6PR radio about the decision and stated it was aimed at a certain ‘style’ of person.

“It’s more a certain element of [a] person which has red Nikes or red ASICs or red New Balance to match with a big, thick chain and a certain shirt,” he explained.

“It’s a little bit eshay. It’s also a little bit Aussie local suburban hero, and every pub, nightclub, bar, security person, and police officer will tell you ... the local hero certainly wears a certain style of clothing.” he said.

Pages explained that over time, the majority of people being refused entry or asked to leave, were wearing red shoes.

The comments on their Facebook post were met with mixed responses, but most people seemed to find humour in the ban.

“They are a safe way home after a big night out. Just click them together and say, ‘There’s no place like home,’” said Scott Sheppard on Facebook.

