A New York Man Is Suing His Own Mother For Being A Negligent Landlady

William Koeppel, 62, currently lives in one of the many properties owned by his mother, 84-year-old Roberta Koeppel. According to William, his mother is being a negligent landlady and, as such, is suing her.

Filing documents with the Surrogate Court of Manhattan, William alleges that his mother has instructed the management company, First Service Residential, not to make repairs for the 10 buildings that the family trust owns across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island.

In depositions filed with the court, Roberta claimed she visits the properties occasionally and trusts the management company to deal with all repairs and violations.

William, despite being estranged from his relatives following his dads death in 1996, is currently set to inherit eight of the buildings after his mother passes away.

The other two will go to his sisters. But he claims that, as a result of his mother’s mismanagement, the buildings are losing value. The situation is quite bad, he details in court documents, stating that the properties collectively have more than 1,000 violations.

Even before the mother and son stopped talking 25 years ago, there was already extreme tension between them, Crain’s reported. Roberta’s cousin, Harriet Charles, testified in an affidavit that the mother would lock her son in dog crates and closets when she didn’t want to deal with him as a child.

“As long as I have known Roberta, her entire world revolved around acquiring more money and wealth, and most often at the expense of others,” Charles said. “In my opinion, my cousin Roberta would throw anyone under the bus to get her way when money is at issue.”