The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A New York Man Is Suing His Own Mother For Being A Negligent Landlady

A New York Man Is Suing His Own Mother For Being A Negligent Landlady

Some would think it’s best not to upset the person who controls your future inheritance.

William Koeppel, 62, currently lives in one of the many properties owned by his mother, 84-year-old Roberta Koeppel. According to William, his mother is being a negligent landlady and, as such, is suing her.  

Filing documents with the Surrogate Court of Manhattan, William alleges that his mother has instructed the management company, First Service Residential, not to make repairs for the 10 buildings that the family trust owns across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island.  

In depositions filed with the court, Roberta claimed she visits the properties occasionally and trusts the management company to deal with all repairs and violations.  

William, despite being estranged from his relatives following his dads death in 1996, is currently set to inherit eight of the buildings after his mother passes away.   

The other two will go to his sisters. But he claims that, as a result of his mother’s mismanagement, the buildings are losing value. The situation is quite bad, he details in court documents, stating that the properties collectively have more than 1,000 violations.  

Even before the mother and son stopped talking 25 years ago, there was already extreme tension between them, Crain’s reported. Roberta’s cousin, Harriet Charles, testified in an affidavit that the mother would lock her son in dog crates and closets when she didn’t want to deal with him as a child.  

“As long as I have known Roberta, her entire world revolved around acquiring more money and wealth, and most often at the expense of others,” Charles said. “In my opinion, my cousin Roberta would throw anyone under the bus to get her way when money is at issue.”  

 

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

    Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

    A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
    F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

    F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

    F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
    Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

    Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

    Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
    Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

    Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

    Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.