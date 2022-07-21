A New Video Game ‘Stray’ Has Caught The Attention Of Cats Around The World

A new video game has not only broken records with humans, racking up 60,000 concurrent players on day one, but has got their feline friends on board also.

The game ‘Stray’, smashed Annapurna Interactive’s previous day one sales records by 50,000, according to the analysis website SteamDB.

Safe to say, humans are loving it, but their cats seem to enjoy it just as much.

The game which has cats running about on screen, has enticed the humble domestic, getting them into gaming just as much as their owner, with the felines intriguingly staring at the screen.

Cat owners are very confused by the behaviour, as cats usually hate everything.

Of course, there has been a Twitter account created, specifically for cat owners playing Stray, to share their video. https://twitter.com/CatsWatchStray

Just ensure your TV is secured, it won’t be long till we see a cat knocking a TV off balance, and it comes crushing down.

Photos: Twitter